SCG to host bushfire relief match

  • PTI
  • Sydney
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host the star-studded charity cricket match organized to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims on February 8. The match, named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash', will feature cricket legends like West Indies' Brian Lara, India's Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan's Wasim Akram alongside Australian greats Mathew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Mike Hussey, and Michael Clark.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI, respectively. "The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider and will be played at the SCG after the Sixers beat the Stars last night to earn hosting rights for the BBL Final," cricket.co.au reported.

The charity match is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL). The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay and no bowling restrictions.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to substitute batsmen during an innings.

