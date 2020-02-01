Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruno Fernandes is a real big plus for Manchester United: Anthony Martial

Manchester United's Anthony Martial praised the club's new signee Bruno Fernandes saying that the latter is a 'big plus' for them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:52 IST
Bruno Fernandes is a real big plus for Manchester United: Anthony Martial
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Anthony Martial praised the club's new signee Bruno Fernandes saying that the latter is a 'big plus' for them. "He is a very, very good player. He had a great season last season and he's started this season just the same and has been playing very well," the club's official website quoted Martial as saying.

"I think it is a real big plus for the club and I think he is someone who's going to help us attain our objectives this season," he added. Fernandes joined Manchester United on Thursday from Sporting CP. Bruno signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

Martial said his new teammate is integrating really well with the team. "I have had a couple of little chats with him out on the training pitch and during training and I think he'll settle into really easily. He's spent some time initially with the Portuguese and Spanish speakers and he's already integrated really well," he said.

Manchester United currently holds the fifth spot on the Premier League table and will face Wolves today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Investor wealth erodes by Rs 3.46 lakh cr as mkts plummet after Budget announcement

Investor wealth plummeted by Rs 3.46 lakh crore on Saturday as equity markets came crashing after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to expectations. The massive sell-off in equity market wiped out investor wealth, which fell by...

Gradually all exemptions should go, income tax rate should be low: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government has come up with a new scheme of personal income tax while retaining the old structure as its intention is to reduce the rates and simplify the structure. Sitharaman, ...

Guj: Man held for raping, killing 6-year-old niece in Dahod

A man was arrested late Friday night in Garbada in Gujarats Dahod district for allegedly raping and killing his six-year-old niece, police said. The accused, identified as Shailesh Mavi, committed the crime when he was out on bail in a mur...

Industry expects focus on farmers to spur gold demand

The gems jewellery industry has welcomed the budget proposals that offer lots of sops to boost farmers income which in turn will boost gold demand. But the industry is a bit disappointed with the status quo on customs duty on the yellow me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020