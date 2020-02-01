Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will give my best as CAC member: R P Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:12 IST
Will give my best as CAC member: R P Singh

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh on Saturday thanked the BCCI for appointing him as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and said he will give his best in his new role. Singh along with Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the CAC by the BCCI.

"Thank you @BCCI, @JayShah and my former Captain @SGanguly99 for this new responsibility. As a player, I have always tried to give my best and the same will be my motto as a CAC member. Also thanks to all my fans for their warm wishes," Singh wrote on his twitter handle. Initially, Gautam Gambhir was to be one of the CAC members but was not eventually considered as he is a serving Member of Parliament, making way for Singh.

The 34-year-old from Uttar Pradesh is the youngest CAC member. Lal is 68 and Naik is 41. The CAC's immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down in October last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss cooperation in fighting new virus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed cooperation in fighting the coronavirus outbreak in a phone call on Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry said.The Russian side gave a high appraisal of t...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Comeback kid Kenin overpowers Muguruza to claim first major

Sofia Kenin showed grit and combativeness on the way to her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, as the 21-year-old American fought her way back from a set down to beat Spains Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.Kenin may not have...

NFL-Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks.For the Kansas City Chiefs 24-year-old phenom Mahomes, the media-saturated days in Miami ahead of Sund...

UPDATE 1-Italian judge to rule on Mediaset's TV project as early as next week - sources

An Italian judge is set to decide as early as next week on a request by French media group Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, four legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Saturday. The jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020