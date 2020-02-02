Left Menu
Raptors G Powell out indefinitely with hand injury

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 01:14 IST
Raptors G Powell out indefinitely with hand injury
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 105-92 win in Detroit. Image Credit: Flickr

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his hand on Friday night. He sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand and "will be reassessed as appropriate," the team said in a release Saturday.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 105-92 win in Detroit. Powell finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes. Powell, 26, is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 on Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.

Now in his fifth season with Toronto, the 2015 second-round pick from UCLA has career averages of 8.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 293 games (80 starts). --Field Level Media

