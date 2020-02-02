Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA notebook: Warriors’ Curry out through February

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 08:15 IST
NBA notebook: Warriors’ Curry out through February
Image Credit: Flickr

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss the entire month of February due to his fractured left hand but is expected to return at some point in March, the team said in a statement on Saturday. Curry, who has missed the past three months, will expand his on-court work and be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the Warriors. He sustained the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days later.

The 31-year-old Curry recently increased the intensity of his workouts with an eye on returning to action in March. Curry, a six-time All-Star, wants to return despite the club's poor record. Golden State owns an NBA-worst 10-39 record entering Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season.

--Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his hand on Friday night. He sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand and "will be reassessed as appropriate," the team said in a release. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 105-92 win in Detroit. Powell finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes.

Powell, 26, is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 on Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games. --The Boston Celtics were without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker for a showdown with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced. After the team's morning shootaround, the Celtics tweeted the news that Walker will be sidelined because of soreness in his left knee.

"Kemba's out," coach Brad Stevens said at the Celtics' practice facility, per ESPN.com. "Most likely, at minimum, the next two games, maybe, and then we'll reevaluate it after that." Stevens said that Walker's knee became bothersome during Boston's 119-104 win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, when the star guard scored just 13 points in 31 minutes. He also missed a game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 18 with similar symptoms in the same knee.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Green leads Warriors over Cavs with 3rd-quarter eruption

Draymond Green matched his career high with 16 assists, including six during a 44-point third-quarter explosion that propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 131-112 romp over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The Warriors sho...

UPDATE 2-On the campaign trail: Democrats deliver closing arguments with dogs, comedians and planes

Democratic presidential candidates fanned out across Iowa on Saturday for a frenzy of rallies and last-ditch speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process. Public opinion polls show a tight race f...

7 Maldivians onboard second special Air India flight from Wuhan

A second special Air India flight that took off from the novel coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan with 323 Indian citizens on board for New Delhi on Sunday also has 7 Maldivians onboard. Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Sahid posted ...

Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO

The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday. The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020