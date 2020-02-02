Left Menu
Pavelski lifts Stars over Devils in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Jersey
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 08:50 IST
Pavelski lifts Stars over Devils in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Joe Pavelski scored with 3:21 remaining in overtime as the visiting Dallas Stars edged the New Jersey Devils 3-2 Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Pavelski scored his ninth goal of the season by cleaning up a two-on-two rush, moments after goaltender Ben Bishop robbed Nico Hischier on a breakaway attempt.

Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell gained possession of the puck and quickly fed it to Mattias Janmark. Janmark got by Devils forward Nikita Gusev, and his initial shot was stopped. But Pavelski one-timed a backhander on the rebound into the top of the net. Joel Kiviranta scored his first career goal 5:04 into the third for Dallas, after Jason Dickinson scored late in the second period.

Kevin Rooney scored a short-handed goal in the first period, and Hischier scored with 8:07 left in the third period for New Jersey, which hasn't lost to the Stars at home in regulation since March 15, 2000. Bishop made 29 saves and improved to 12-2 lifetime against the Devils.

New Jersey's Louis Domingue made 28 saves as the Devils dropped to 1-3-2 in their last six games. The Devils scored their eighth short-handed goal of the season at 13:09 of the first when Rooney gained possession of a loose puck following a Dallas turnover and put a wrist shot from the middle of the slot over Bishop's glove.

Dallas tied the game with 78 seconds left in the second when Corey Perry had ample time to pass the puck from behind the net to Dickinson, whose slap shot from the outer edge of the right circle sailed over Domingue. After Kiviranta swept in his own rebound at 5:04 of the third, the Devils tied it on Hischier's long wrist shot from the middle of the slot at the 11:53 mark.

