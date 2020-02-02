Left Menu
Fleury, Golden Knights shut out Predators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for his third shutout of the season and also hit the 20-win mark for the 12th time in his career while leading the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. It was the 59th career shutout for Fleury, breaking a tie with Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne for 19th place on the NHL's all-time list and moving into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 18th place.

It also was the 459th career victory for the first pick of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft which kept him in a tie for fifth place with Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers, who shut out the Detroit Red Wings, 1-0, earlier Saturday. Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas which won both ends of a back-to-back that started with a 4-3 victory at Carolina on Friday.

Rinne finished with 36 saves for Nashville, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Vegas dominated a scoreless first period, holding Nashville without a shot for a stretch of 16:37 while finishing with a 14-2 edge in shots on goal, with the Predators blocking 11 more shots.

The Golden Knights finally broke through early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead on Stephenson's 10th goal of the season. Mark Stone won a battle for the puck by the boards and then found Stephenson breaking in alone behind a pair of Nashville defenders. Stephenson then beat Rinne with a wrist shot on his blocker side.

Roy then made it 2-0 midway through the third period when he roofed a rebound of a Ryan Reaves shot from the right side of the net for his third goal of the season. Nashville pulled Rinne for an extra attacker with 1:15 to go and Smith then sealed the win with an empty-netter, his 21st goal of the season.

