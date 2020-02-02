Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beal leads Wizards' rally over Nets, as Irving hurt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:26 IST
Beal leads Wizards' rally over Nets, as Irving hurt
Image Credit: Twitter (@WashWizards)

Bradley Beal scored 15 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter as the Washington Wizards rallied late and defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 113-107 Saturday night. All of Beal's fourth-quarter points came in the final 7:02, as he scored 15 of the team's last 21 during the comeback after Brooklyn had led most of the game. Beal scored eight consecutive points as Washington took the lead for good in the final three minutes.

Thomas Bryant pitched in for Washington with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Wizards' comeback was aided when Kyrie Irving of the Nets injured his right knee and left with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. He limped off the court and did not return.

Irving finished with 11 points. ESPN reported that Irving sprained that knee and will undergo an MRI Sunday. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points.

The Nets seemed in control for much of the game. Garrett Temple played a big role in the first quarter, making three 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his 17 first-half points as Brooklyn took a 36-27 lead. The former Wizard closed the quarter out in style after Washington cut Brooklyn's lead to 28-27. He made a layup and then added a three-point play before finishing the period with a long 3-point shot just before the buzzer.

But Washington battled back and cut the Nets' lead to 44-43 on an Ish Smith jumper midway through the second quarter. Brooklyn then went on a 10-2 run, which ended with two baskets from Irving -- the first being a short shot and the second a long 3-pointer. Beal heated up late for the Wizards and scored the final four points of the half, but the Nets held on to a 61-59 lead at the break.

Both teams went cold from the field in the final minutes of the third quarter, but the Wizards remained in it due to the Nets' shaky free-throw shooting. Troy Brown Jr. sank a running jumper as time ran out that cut the Brooklyn lead to 84-81 after three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

How to survive coronavirus quarantine, French style

Carry-Le-Rouet France, Feb 2 AFP Twice a day they will have their temperature taken and nurses will check them for coronavirus symptoms other than that, their main concern will be how to keep their phone charged and get their laundry done. ...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Health News Roundup: Good sleep practices may boost performance in older shift workers

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.To mask or not to mask confusion spreads over coronavirus protectionDo not wear a mask if you are well read a warning plastered across the front of Singapores main newspaper on Friday, as...

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020