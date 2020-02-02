India set New Zealand 164-run target in fifth T20

India made 163 for three in the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand at the Bay Oval here on Sunday. Rohit Sharma got retired hurt on 60 off 41 balls and K L Rahul made 45 off 33 balls.

Pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was the stand out bowler for the hosts, taking two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the game and Rohit is leading the side in his absence.

Rohit batted at number three to make way for Sanju Samson at the top of the order. However, Samson (2) could not make use of the opportunity. India lead the five-match series 4-0.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.