Yadav, Anjali bag titles in Kolkata marathon
Lucknow's Awadh Narayan Yadav and home favourite Anjali Saraogi clinched the top honours in the men's and women's categories respectively in Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday. Awadh clocked a timing of two hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, while Meghalaya duo of Tlanding Wahlang (2:30:51) and Batsrang A Sangma (2:31:43) finished second and third respectively.
For Anjali, it was a memorable hat-trick of titles on her home course as she led all the way to cross the finish line with a timing of 3:24.02. Anjali's city-mate Sunmul Rahman took home the second place with a timing of 3:44.12, while Meghalaya's Snora Lyngkhoi finished third with a time of 3:46:48.
