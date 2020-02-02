Left Menu
Indian shooting team is best in world: Anjum Moudgil

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:47 IST
  02-02-2020
World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is expecting a good performance from the Indian shooting team, which she calls the best in the world, at Tokyo Olympics. When asked about the expectations from the team in Tokyo, the 26-year-old sounded optimistic.

"Our shooting team is the best in the world. I am really happy that I am part of this team. This team is really good at the world level. My teammates are breaking records and winning medals," said Moudgil. "I am sure the results in the upcoming tournaments will be really good. I am expecting a good performance by the entire shooting contingent at the Olympics."

India has seen a host of young shooters make their mark on the world stage since the last Olympics in 2016. Moudgil expressed that she is happy to see how the youngsters have capitalised on the availability of facilities and good coaches in India. "With the availability of equipment and good coaches, it's really good to see how the youngsters are taking up shooting and they are doing really well.

"The senior Indian team is really young, which is a good thing. This is the best Indian shooting team I have ever seen," said Moudgil. She said the Khelo India University Games will be a great platform for the upcoming athletes.

After successfully organising the Khelo India Youth Games, the Indian government has decided to conduct a competition for the university-level athletes in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1. "It's really good that the Indian government is conducting a Khelo India tournament for another age category. I am really happy with the way the Khelo India Games are organized in India. It's a really big tournament. I am looking forward to the University Games, I think it'll be a very good platform for all upcoming athletes," said the 26-year-old.

The government has put in a lot of effort to improve the sporting culture in India. Moudgil expressed that she is very happy to see the work put in by the government and the Sports Authority of India. "The government is putting in a lot of effort to improve sports in India with tournaments like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. It's really helpful for us as we have been able to cover our expenses for our training abroad and in India. The Indian government and the Sports Authority of India are doing a lot of work," said Moudgil.

