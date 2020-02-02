Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great to see how team responded without Rohit, Virat: KL Rahul after win

After securing a win in the fifth T20I over New Zealand, India's KL Rahul said it was great to see how they responded without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tauranga
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:18 IST
Great to see how team responded without Rohit, Virat: KL Rahul after win
India's KL Rahul in the post-match press conference. . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win in the fifth T20I over New Zealand, India's KL Rahul said it was great to see how they responded without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India opted to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma led the team. However, while batting, Sharma was retired hurt and did not come out on the field afterward.

"Loving the challenges that are being thrown at me. It was great to see how we responded without our leaders, Rohit and Virat," Rahul, who led the team in the absence of Sharma, said in the post-match press conference here on Sunday. India won the fifth T20I by seven runs after the hosts failed to chase the target of 164 runs. With this victory, India whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20I series.

Rahul feels every player contributed in the series and it was not like one or two players taking the side over the line in the matches. "This is one series where I think the whole team has contributed and it has not been like one person or two-three seniors players doing. Everybody contributed for the team," he said.

Rahul, who scored 45 in the fifth T20I, said their aim is to win matches and the upcoming T20 World Cup is in the back of their minds. "We are a young team and love spending time each other and help each other out. There is not senior and junior in the dressing room. We all have a common goal and that is to win games of cricket and winning World Cup is in the back of the mind," Rahul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Plane repatriating 250 Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France

A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from Chinas Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, landed at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday.Many countries are working with China to repatriate...

Woman injured during attack on her brother

A 26-year-old womans finger got severed while she was trying to save her brother from four attackers in Sahar village in suburban Andheri on Sunday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred when Shama Sheikh intervened while her brothe...

Acid thrown on rape victim in UP's Hapur

Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Sunday, police said. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked ...

All railway tracks to be electrified by 2023, 150 pvt trains planned: Finance Ministry

The Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced that 58 per cent of the Railway tracks across the country have been electrified while the remaining will be electrified by the year 2023. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Finance said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020