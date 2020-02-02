Djokovic beats Thiem in five sets to win eighth Australian Open
Melbourne, Feb 2 (AFP) Novak Djokovic battled through intense pressure from Dominic Thiem to reassert his dominance at the Australian Open Sunday, claiming a record eighth title and in doing so retaking the world number one ranking. The indomitable Serb stretched his unbeaten streak this season to 13 by rallying from two sets to one down and beating the courageous fifth-seeded Austrian 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a near four-hour ordeal.
It was his 17th Grand Slam title, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list. (AFP) AT AT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
