Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Native American advocates say change to Chiefs name, traditions overdue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 19:30 IST
NFL-Native American advocates say change to Chiefs name, traditions overdue
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl.

Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go. From their team name and logo to their home in Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs bear the name and iconography of Native Americans - and with that, carry traditions that critics say draw on offensive and racist stereotypes.

"It's the portrayal, imagery of the kind of warrior savage, the uncivilized kind of perception and stereotype that has unfairly lingered around Indian country for a really long time," said Kevin Allis, the CEO of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest American Indian and Alaskan Native advocacy organization. "I think the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a little more visibility now because they're in the limelight and we'll probably see more of it.

"As we see more and more of it on TV, it's going to be an issue." Longstanding traditions like the "tomahawk chop," a chant that involves fans waving their arms through the air in a chopping motion, have drawn increased scrutiny in the lead up to the Super Bowl, along with other fan behavior like donning headdresses either in the stadium or at the tailgate parties outside.

Reached by email, the Chiefs said in a written statement that they "engaged in meaningful discussions with a group comprised of individuals with diverse Native American backgrounds and experiences" in the past six years. "Our goal has been to use our platform to create an awareness and understanding of Native American cultures, as well as celebrate the rich traditions of multiple tribes with a historic connection to our region," they added.

Elizabeth Glynn, the CEO of Travois, a consulting firm that works with Native American and Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian communities, said incremental changes were not enough, and that without changing the team name entirely, little progress could be made. "I'm not sure why there's this blind spot in American society about native American imagery and how sports teams are using it for profit," said Glynn. "Until you really do something to change the symbol, none of that bad behavior is going to go anywhere.

"We can all act like taking away one thing might make a difference but until they change the name, nothing will really change." One sign of change on the local level came months before the Chiefs ever landed in Miami, when the Kansas City Star https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/editorials/article236882498.html advocated for an end to the chanting and chopping hand gestures in a November editorial that called the practice, "a bad look for Kansas City - and an affront to Native Americans."

Media coverage of the issue ramped up in the days leading up to the Super Bowl as well, with the New York Times running an opinion piece on Saturday with the headline, "My Culture Is Not Super Bowl Entertainment". Vincent Schilling, an Akwesasne Mohawk journalist and editor, told Reuters via email that while he believed offensive stereotypes toward the Native American community were deep-rooted in sports, he believed progress was possible.

"I find a tomahawk chop to be extremely insulting because it is essentially a cartoon stereotype version of what a Native American is," Schilling wrote. "As the information age of television fades into history and people become collectively less tolerant toward stereotypes, the teams will have no choice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mendhar

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Mendhar sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7 pm in Mendhar.The Indian Army is retaliating. More details are awaite...

UPDATE 1-Plane repatriating 250 Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France

A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from Chinas Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, landed at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday.Many countries are working with China to repatriate...

Woman injured during attack on her brother

A 26-year-old womans finger got severed while she was trying to save her brother from four attackers in Sahar village in suburban Andheri on Sunday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred when Shama Sheikh intervened while her brothe...

Acid thrown on rape victim in UP's Hapur

Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Sunday, police said. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020