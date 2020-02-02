Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McDowell ends European Tour title drought with Saudi Arabia win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:17 IST
Golf-McDowell ends European Tour title drought with Saudi Arabia win

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell won his first European Tour title since 2014 with a two-shot victory at the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City on Sunday. In windy conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, McDowell negotiated the final round in a level-par 70 to finish at 12-under, two shots clear of American defending champion Dustin Johnson.

McDowell's slim overnight lead evaporated at the opening hole as he carded a bogey after finding the bunker with his tee shot. The 40-year-old made the turn in a solid 36 before a bogey on the 13th left him just one shot ahead of the chasing pack.

But he birdied the 14th and 15th to land his 11th European Tour victory, his first since a successful defense at the 2014 Open de France. "It's special," he said. "I've been working hard the last year and a half. I want to be back up there one more time, just to be able to play against these guys.

"The game of golf is in such great shape, there are so many great players in the world, it's so exciting to be a top player in the world and I want to be back up there again." Johnson finished with an eagle at the 18th to leapfrog compatriot Phil Mickelson and Belgian Thomas Pieters into the second spot on his own, signing for a 67.

Mickelson made a hat-trick of birdies from the second but could not make another until the last in a round of 67, finishing third at nine-under alongside Pieters and Malaysia's Gavin Green. England's Ross Fisher eagled the last to finish two shots further back alongside France's Victor Dubuisson, Spaniard Sergio Garcia, Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Belgium's Thomas Detry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China has not yet accepted U.S. help with coronavirus -White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Sunday.So f...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Under sie...

Tricolour march conducted in Coimbatore against CAA, NRC, NPR

Several political parties and Muslim organisations participated in a tricolour march in Coimbatore on Sunday against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and National Population Register NPR. The political pa...

Ahead of crucial vote, anxious Iowa Democrats grapple with tough choices

Like many Iowans, Peggy Magner is still grappling with a weighty choice as the states first-in-the-nation nominating contest fast approaches which Democratic candidate is best equipped to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020