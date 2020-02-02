Left Menu
Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 22:53 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 22:49 IST
Representative image

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHL/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.

Gerbe, 32, has collected eight points (three goals, five assists) in 16 games with the Blue Jackets this season and 25 (eight goals, 17 assists) in 30 contests with Cleveland of the AHL. "Nathan Gerbe has been an important player for us as our captain in Cleveland and through his contributions with the Blue Jackets this season," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He plays with tremendous passion and energy and we're excited that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next two seasons."

Gerbe, who is listed at 5-foot-4 and 169 pounds, has recorded 61 goals, 85 assists and 190 penalty minutes in 412 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Blue Jackets. --Field Level Media

