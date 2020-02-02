Nets' Irving out at least one week with sprained knee

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be re-evaluated in one week after sustaining a right knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Washington Wizards, the team announced. The Nets announced that an MRI performed on Sunday morning confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain.

Irving was tangled up with Washington's Bradley Beal with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old Irving immediately held his knee and remained on the floor for some time. After being tended to by trainers, Irving limped off the floor and went to the locker room. He did not return and finished with a season-low 11 points in Saturday's 113-107 setback to the Wizards.

In his first year with Brooklyn, Irving missed 26 games from November until mid-January with a right shoulder impingement. He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

