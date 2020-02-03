Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo's near triple-double leads Bucks over Suns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 03:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 03:11 IST
Antetokounmpo's near triple-double leads Bucks over Suns
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a triple-double by one assist for the fifth time this season, contributing 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists to the Milwaukee Bucks' 129-108 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. Brook Lopez blocked a career-high nine shots to complement 17 points and Khris Middleton went for 25 points, helping the Bucks -- beaten at home by Denver on Friday -- win for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

Devin Booker went over 30 points for the seventh time in his last 10 games, pouring in a game-high 32 to pace the Suns, who lost their second straight. The Bucks got a dunk from Lopez just 16 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, using an 18-6 run bridging the second and third quarters to pull away.

The Suns were within 53-46 with 3:45 remaining in the half before Pat Connaughton and Middleton hit 3-pointers in a 14-6 closing burst that opened a 15-point advantage at the break. When Wesley Matthews dropped in two free throws and Antetokounmpo sank a short shot to open the third period, the Bucks had opened a 71-52 lead and never led by fewer than nine thereafter.

Antetokounmpo, who has recorded four triple-doubles this season, made 10 of his 21 shots en route to his team-high point total, which came in just 31 minutes. The Bucks shot 49.5 percent, compared to the Suns' 39.0, and outscored the visitors 45-18 on 3-pointers, with Middleton accounting for three of Milwaukee's 15 treys.

Lopez had twice previously had eight blocks, once for the New Jersey Nets in 2011 and again for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and Eric Bledsoe 12 for the Bucks, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Booker shot 9-for-15 in his 32-point effort. He also found time for seven rebounds and a team-high six assists. Deandre Ayton (20 points, 14 rebounds) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (15 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Suns, while Jevon Carter chipped in with 15 points and Cheick Diallo had 11.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bars Iran from attending OIC meeting on Trump peace plan

Saudi Arabia barred Iran from attending a meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC where US President Donald Trumps peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will be discussed. In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spok...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

Redskins TE Davis announces retirement

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis retired from the NFL on Sunday after 14 seasons. Davis, who turned 36 on Friday, made the announcement during a video featuring Rob Gronkowski that aired on the Fox Super Bowl LIV pregame show and ...

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020