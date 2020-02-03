Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 03:20 IST
Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth straight game. Columbus is 17-2-5 over its past 24 games, and Merzlikins is 10-0-2 since starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo suffered a knee injury on Dec. 29.

Dubois, who leads the Jackets with 42 points and is tied with Oliver Bjorkstrand for the top spot in goals (17), assisted on Columbus' first goal, by Vladislav Gavrikov. Gustav Nyquist added an empty-net goal. The win came at a cost for Columbus, which lost center Alexander Wennberg to an upper-body injury. He did not return.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price, making his fifth straight start, stopped 23 in the loss. Tomas Tatar, Max Domi, and Shea Weber scored for Montreal. Montreal, which had its two-game win streak snapped, is 6-3-0 in its past nine contests after going through a 0-7-1 stretch.

Columbus opened the scoring with 12:45 gone in the first period. Nick Foligno set the play up by holding off two Canadiens along the boards and getting the puck to Dubois. Bjorkstrand then fed Gavrikov in the left circle for his wrist shot. Gavrikov navigated around a loose stick before beating Price to the short side. The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 with 3:31 expired in the second. Foligno got the assist as he won another board battle and moved the puck to Dubois, who scored on a breakaway backhander that went five-hole.

Montreal got on the board with 9:18 elapsed in the second as a bad pass by Dubois created a 3-on-1 Canadiens breakaway. Nick Suzuki, who made the steal, dished to Brendan Gallagher. Tatar, skating toward the right circle, got the next pass, scoring with a hard shot over Merzlikins' glove. Dubois, atoning for his mistake, gave Columbus a 3-1 lead with just 2:08 left in the second, stealing the puck and scoring unassisted on a wraparound goal.

Domi's goal through a screen with 4:08 left in the third period cut Montreal's deficit to 3-2. The Jackets seemingly iced the win on Nyquist's goal with 1:53 left. But Weber's goal with 61 seconds remaining gave Montreal life before Columbus held on for the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

'1917' wins best film at Britain's BAFTA film awards

Sam Mendess 1917 won best film and best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA awards at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday.The immersive World War One drama was also honored in the outstanding British film, sound,...

Saudi Arabia bars Iran from attending OIC meeting on Trump peace plan

Saudi Arabia barred Iran from attending a meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC where US President Donald Trumps peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will be discussed. In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spok...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

Redskins TE Davis announces retirement

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis retired from the NFL on Sunday after 14 seasons. Davis, who turned 36 on Friday, made the announcement during a video featuring Rob Gronkowski that aired on the Fox Super Bowl LIV pregame show and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020