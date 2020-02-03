Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-49ers have few answers after late Super Bowl collapse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 11:29 IST
NFL-49ers have few answers after late Super Bowl collapse
Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

The San Francisco 49ers will spend the next few months wondering what might have been.

Up by 10 with just over six minutes left in Sunday's Super Bowl, the 49ers suffered a collapse that saw them allow three late-game touchdowns en route to a 31-20 loss. A win would have given San Francisco its sixth Super Bowl title and a share of the lead among NFL franchises. Only the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have amassed six Lombardi trophies.

It might also have gone some way toward silencing doubters, particularly of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who had thrown for just 77 yards in his team's NFC championship victory against the Green Bay Packers. But it was not to be.

"You have to give some credit to (the Chiefs)," said Garoppolo, who played well for three quarters before an abysmal fourth. "We just didn't make some of the plays we normally make." Through three quarters, Garoppolo had completed 17 of 20 passes for 183 yards, earning him a 100.6 quarterback rating. But he went just 3-for-11 for 36 yards and a key interception in the final frame, finishing with a rating of 69.2.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that they had let the win slip through their grasp. "It hurt everybody in that room," he said. "We had opportunities to win that."

Shanahan's team were in no mood to give explanations of what went wrong. "Nothing," said cornerback Richard Sherman. "We just made mistakes."

Tackle Joe Staley also struggled to discuss the loss. "This is, just, this is very hard being in this moment right now," he said. "I'm trying to answer questions, and I'm sorry that I'm not. Put yourself in my shoes for a second. It's tough."

A key point in the game came early in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs down 10 but deep in San Francisco territory. 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass, killing the rally and getting his offense back on the field with a chance to put the game out of reach.

But San Francisco could only cobble together 17 yards before being forced to punt, giving Mahomes a chance at redemption. The momentum — and scoring — was all Kansas City's after that.

"We got a turnover and then we didn't execute on offense," 49ers tight end George Kittle said. "We have to end the game right, and we didn't ... it's pretty brutal. It just honestly sucks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

All-weather bowling attack, improved batting overseas make India formidable: Mike Hesson

An all-weather bowling attack and batsmens improved ability against pacers in overseas conditions have made India a formidable unit across formats, feels former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson. Hesson, who will take charge of Royal Chall...

Pakistan resumes flights from coronavirus-hit China

Pakistan on Monday resumed flights from coronavirus-hit China after two planes from the country landed at the airport in Islamabad. Pakistan had suspended flights from China till February 2 after the World Health Organisation declared the o...

Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala. Today one more case has tested positive from Kasaragod. The patient is under treatment in Kanjangad District Hospital ...

Third coronavirus case reported from India

In the third novel coronavirus case reported in India, another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday tested positive for the infection, Health Minister KK Shailaja said here on Monday.The student is in an isolation w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020