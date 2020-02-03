Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: SARRI SAYS "ALMOST BLASPHEMOUS" TO LEAVE OUT DYBALA

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said his decision to omit Paulo Dybala from the starting line-up against Fiorentina was "almost blasphemous" but added that he was spoiled for choice. "We have so many strong attacking players and can't use them all at once. The balance of the team is essential and against Fiorentina, Gonzalo Higuain was more useful," he said after the 3-0 win.

"If we were to use all four together, it would end up sacrificing many of the positive characteristics of these players." TORINO REFLECTING ON MAZZARRI'S FUTURE

Torino say they are "reflecting" on coach Walter Mazzarri's future after his side were thumped 4-0 at lowly Lecce on Sunday, having lost 7-0 at home to Atalanta the previous weekend. Italian media widely reported that Mazzarri's position was untenable.

"This is not the time to talk but to reflect," said the club's director general Antonio Comi. "These defeats are bad for the environment, for the lads for the club. "Performances like that are unacceptable. The attitude of the lads was not what we expected, it's time to reflect."

ANOTHER MALDINI MAKES MILAN DEBUT Daniel Maldini followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather when he made his debut for AC Milan in the 1-1 draw with Verona.

His father Paolo spent 25 seasons at the club while grandfather Cesare played for the club for 12 seasons. "The debut was a goal I set myself, now I hope to continue like this," he said. "It was a dream come true -- but a shame about the result.

