Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:43 IST
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: DORTMUND POWER

Borussia Dortmund have rediscovered their scoring power, having netted 15 times in their three games since the Bundesliga restart in January. The addition of Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland has already provided healthy returns, with title hopes revived as the 19-year-old forward scored twice in their 5-0 demolition of Union Berlin to take his goal tally to seven in three games.

"He is fast, he has power and can deliver," Dortmund coach Favre said. "Step by step all this will become even better." DRAMATIC BREMEN

Last season, coach Florian Kohfeldt was hailed as Werder Bremen's saviour but with eight defeats in their last 10 league games the former Bundesliga champions are in trouble and so is the coach. Werder are 16th, on the relegation playoff spot, following their 2-1 loss to Augsburg.

"The situation is dramatic but we still have enough time to turn things around," Bremen sports director Frank Baumann said after their 2-1 loss to Augsburg. "Of course in such situations you question everything but we have every faith in Florian." With Borussia Dortmund awaiting in the German Cup on Tuesday the pressure could mount on the coach.

LEIPZIG FORM RB Leipzig's dip in form, which has seen them lose their four-point lead and drop a point behind new leaders Bayern Munich in just two weeks, is not unusual, said coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Leipzig lost to Eintracht Frankfurt and then had to come from two goals behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. "The fact that we failed to win hurts more than losing the top spot in the standings," Nagelsmann said.

"It is relatively normal to have a dip in form. What is important is to try to learn from it. I try to give my players specific things that we learn to make them better, to improve as a team."

