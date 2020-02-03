Left Menu
Calm demeanour helped Dhoni become India's best captain: Rohit

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 15:40 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calm demeanour under pressure has helped him emerge as India's most successful captain and a role model for youngsters, feels swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma. Dhoni had led India to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and then notched up a title triumph at the 2011 World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai. He also led the Chennai Super Kings to victory three times in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit, who made his debut under Dhoni during the T20 World Cup in South Africa, was effusive in his praise for his former captain. "Whole India knows MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain, having all three ICC Trophies with him and many IPL titles as well," Rohit said in a chat show 'Curly Tales'.

"He is the best captain India has seen and there is a reason behind it and that reason is him being calm and composed under pressure situation." Rohit said during his captaincy days Dhoni used to put the young and inexperienced bowlers at ease, getting the best out of them.

"I have seen him handle a lot of younger bowlers when they get under pressure, he goes around and puts his arm around their neck and talks to them what he needs to do and what not," Rohit said. "You know when a younger player is being treated like that by the senior member of a team, you obviously feel confident and want to deliver for the team."

Dhoni, who was recently dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, hasn't played international cricket since last year's 50-over World Cup. He is expected to play at the 2020 Indian Premier League starting on March 29.

