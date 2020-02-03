Left Menu
Development News Edition

India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in fifth T20I

India on Monday were fined 20 percent of their match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth T20I.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:09 IST
India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in fifth T20I
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday were fined 20 percent of their match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth T20I. The Rohit Sharma-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration and Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. There was no need for a formal hearing as Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. The on-field umpires, Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges.

India won the fifth T20I by seven runs in Tauranga on Sunday. With this victory, India clinched the five-match T20I series by 5-0. Both teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Low-income people's health can be boosted with social equity investments in Canada: Study

Canada needs to invest more to identify the exemption of the health care system being universal. An editorial in CMAJ -- Canadian Medical Association Journal -- shares that people living in poorer neighbourhoods are at higher risk of dying ...

Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears - deputy PM

Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russias Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscows S...

Man held for buying gadgets using fake docus and loan default

A 45-year-old man was arrested from south Mumbai for allegedly duping financial firms by buying electronic gadgets on loan from showrooms using fake documents of his non-existing bank accounts, a crime branch official said on Monday. The a...

UPDATE 1-Far from virus epicentre, China's Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak

Far from the coronavirus epicenter, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a major commercial hub with a population of about 3.5 million, is scrambling to contain its own local outbreak.Wenzhou is more than 680 km 425 miles from Wuhan, where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020