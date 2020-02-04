Without new Falcons deal, OLB Beasley becoming free agent

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the team announced Monday it will not pursue contract negotiations with him. "As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement on the team's website.

Beasley, who has 37.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and two touchdowns in 60 starts over five seasons with the Falcons, will be able to strike a deal with other teams when the new NFL year begins March 18. Picked No. 8 overall by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Beasley recorded eight sacks, 42 tackles (28 solo) and two forced fumbles in 2019 after posting five sacks each in 2018 and 2017. In 2016, he made a career-high 15.5 sacks and earned first-team All-Pro honors with Atlanta.

In 2018, the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

