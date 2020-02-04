Left Menu
Reports: RHP Chacin gets minor league deal with Twins

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 02:03 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 01:49 IST
Veteran right-handed starter Jhoulys Chacin, who was released by the Milwaukee Brewers in August, has finalized a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins with an invitation to major league camp at spring training, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Chacin, 32, struggled in 2019 after earning a victory in an Opening Day start with the Brewers.

He sustained several injuries last season, including a strained lat muscle in July that sidelined him for more than a month. His combined 2019 stats, that included a brief stint with the Boston Red Sox, were a 3-12 with a 6.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings over 25 appearances (24 starts). Chacin, 32, won his first two starts of the season, striking out 13 in a combined 10 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. He allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his first 10 starts but did so in just five of his final nine outings with the Brewers. He completed six innings only four times in 19 starts last season with Milwaukee.

He moved on to the Red Sox, where he went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in six appearances (five starts). The 11-year veteran pitched his first six seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2009-14. He has also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2015), Atlanta Braves (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2016) and San Diego Padres (2017).

For his career, he is 77-87 with a 4.03 ERA in 255 appearances (226 starts).

