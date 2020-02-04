Mariners LHP Gonzales gets 4-year, $30M extension

Seattle Mariners left-handed starter Marco Gonzales was signed to a four-year contract extension on Monday, the team announced. The deal, reportedly worth $30 million, is set to start in 2021 and includes a club option for 2025. He was under contract to earn $1 million in 2020.

"Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release. "His presence, competitiveness, preparation, and leadership make him a key part of our future." Gonzales, who will turn 28 on Feb. 16, compiled a 16-13 record with a 3.99 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 203 innings over 34 starts last season, his third with the Mariners.

He previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2014-17 until the Mariners acquired him at the 2017 trade deadline, and has a 34-25 record and 4.25 ERA in 85 career games (77 starts). "This is truly an exciting day for me and my family," Gonzales said in a statement. "We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and the fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true.

"This organization has a vision for winning a championship, and I am honored to be a part of their plans. This will only further motivate me and the passion that I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment to me lightly, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride."

