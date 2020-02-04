Magic top Hornets, end five-game skid

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points as the Orlando Magic snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 112-100 on Monday night. The Hornets were the last team that Orlando had beaten, on Jan. 20 in Charlotte.

Evan Fournier racked up 17 points while Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, which shot 53.8 percent from the field. Orlando had assists on 35 of 43 baskets, helping the team reach the 100-point mark for the first time in five games. Orlando's Terrence Ross sank four 3-point shots and ended up with 13 points, and Mo Bamba and Markelle Fultz had 12 points apiece.

The Magic connected on 16 of 34 shots (47.1 percent) from 3-point range, with a few stretches in which they heated up from long distance. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 18 points. Cody Zeller had 17 points, Miles Bridges scored 16 and Devontae' Graham had 15. Cody Martin and Malik Monk had 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench.

The Hornets have lost 11 of their past 12 games, with last week's victory against the New York Knicks the only interruptions of that slump. They've lost three in a row since then. Charlotte shot just 9-for-31 (29 percent) on 3-point attempts.

The Magic led 83-73 after Wes Iwundu's 3-point basket late in the third quarter. Fournier's 3-pointer bumped the gap to 91-77 early in the fourth quarter. That was part of a stretch in which the Magic got a three-point play from Michael Carter-Williams and three 3-point baskets from three different players.

With forward P.J. Washington out for the second game in a row due to a right ankle injury, the Hornets opted for a smaller starting lineup by using guard Dwayne Bacon. Bacon, though, didn't score in 18 minutes and went 0-for-4 from the field. The Magic led 56-54 at halftime as both teams shot 51 percent from the field. Vucevic had a game-high 15 points before the break, and Zeller had 13.

