New Zealand need to make adjustments for ODI series quickly: Bowling coach

After a five-match T20I series against India, New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen stressed that his team needs to make adjustments quickly for the ODI series starting tomorrow. "We have been playing T20 cricket and now we are moving into the 50-over format. Those are the adjustments that we need to make quickly in our batting and bowling," Jurgensen told reporters on Tuesday.

India whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20I series and are high on confidence for the upcoming three-match ODI series. Jurgensen admitted that India have got world-class bowlers but added that they have world-class batters, so, the series is going to be exciting.

"They certainly got world-class bowlers but at the same time, we have world-class batters. So, it is going to be a fantastic challenge for both sides. I think it is going to be a very exciting series," he said. After the three ODIs, both teams will compete against each other for two Tests, starting from February 21. (ANI)

