Neymar to miss Nantes clash due to injury

Neymar is set to miss Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 clash against Nantes due to injury.

Neymar to miss Nantes clash due to injury
PSG's Neymar . Image Credit: ANI

Neymar is set to miss Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 clash against Nantes due to injury. The club announced their squad for the Nantes clash and the Brazilian international was the notable absentee. He sustained an injury during the match against Montpellier on February 1.

"Neymar has a costochondral injury, suffered during the first half of the match against Montpellier. This was confirmed by tests that were conducted today," the club said in a statement. PSG squad: Mitchel Bakker, Marcin Bulka, Edinson Cavani, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Tanguy Kouassi, Layvin Kurzawa, Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Meunier, Keylor Navas, Leandro Paredes, Sergio Rico, Pablo Sarabia, Marco Verratti.

PSG top the Ligue 1 table with 55 points and will take on Nantes on February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

