Soccer-Torino sack Mazzarri, former academy coach Longo to take over

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:58 IST
Italian side Torino have parted ways with manager Walter Mazzarri after a run of four defeats in all competitions and replaced him with Moreno Longo, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mazzarri, who took charge at Torino in January 2018, leaves with the club 12th in the Serie A standings after a series of heavy losses, including a 7-0 thrashing at home by Atalanta last month.

"President Urbano Cairo and coach Walter Mazzarri, after a thorough analysis of the current situation, have decided to end their professional relationship," the club said in a statement http://torinofc.it/en/news/04/02/2020/torino-and-mazzarri-part-ways_23704. "The club wishes to thank the coach and all of his staff for the commitment, fairness, and professionalism shown in these last two years."

Longo is a former Torino player who came through the club's youth system and has also been in charge of the club's youth team in the past.

