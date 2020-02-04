Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:08 IST
Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship

Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI): Team MRF Tyres will be returning to the international rally stage this year with a full season in the European Rally Championship campaign. Ireland's Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle will spearhead the campaign driving a Hyundai i20 R5 prepared by the Italian BRC Racing Team, a press release here said. Breen is an experienced rally driver, having competed in 61 WRC rallies, twice finishing on the podium while Nagle has won five WRC events as a co-driver.

The MRF Tyres Rally team has won the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) nine times, and made an entry into the World Rally Championshop in 2018 in the WRC2 class for gathering data for product development. This led to a year of testing and development in 2019 of the next generation of MRF Tyres with Breen and WRC legend Mikko Hirvonen.

I am really happy to start this adventure with MRF Tyres. We worked together last year placing emphasis on tyre development. Now I am really looking forward to embarking on this journey in the European Rally Championship," Breen said. The first round of the European Championship is the Azores Rallye, which will take place on the Portuguese island from March 26 to 28.

MRF Tyres vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen said: MRF Tyres has a long and proud history in rallying in India and the Asia Pacific region. With nine APRC titles, it is the right time to take the next step and take Indian motorsport into the European Rally Championship." Apart from the rally in Portugal, the calendar also includes: Rally Islas Canarias, May 7-9; Rally Liepja (Latvia), May 29-31; 77th Rally Poland, June 26-28; Rally di Roma Capitale, July 24-26; Barum Czech Rally Zln, August 28- 30; Cyprus Rally, October 9-11 and Rally Hungary, November 6- 8..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Mahomes ready for long career; Serena needs a fresh approach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Serena needs a fresh approach to surpass Court, says, coachFormer world number one Serena Williams must rethink her approach to Grand Slams after her latest bid to win a record-equalling ...

BRIEF-Bouygues Telecom signs deal with Amazon Prime Video

Bouygues SA FRENCH BOUYGUES TELECOM SAYS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH AMAZON PRIME, SAYS PRIME VIDEO WILL BE INLCUDED ON ITS ANDROID BOX Source text for Eikon Further company coverage Paris newsroom, paris.equitiesthomsonreuters.com email 33...

Shaheen Bagh gunman's photo with AAP leaders exposes the party, says BJP

After pictures of Shaheen Bagh gunman Kapil Gujjar joining the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of party MP Sanjay Singh surfaced on Tuesday, the BJP accused its rival in Delhi of instigating and misusing the youth. Kapil had fired two a...

Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Indian team for defeating Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park in South Africa. India trounced Pakistan by 10-wicket to register a third consecutive spot in the final of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020