Jaguars to play two games in London to boost revenue

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday. Dates and opponents will be announced in April when the league reveals the schedule.

Jacksonville's potential opponents for those home games include the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. The Jaguars confirmed that their scheduled home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars will receive additional revenue with two games in London, with that factor serving as the right course of action for the club in the eyes of team president Mark Lamping. The Jaguars are spearheading a proposed $700 million entertainment district development around TIAA Bank Field that would result in additional revenue. "We know that Lot J (the name for the proposed entertainment district), in conjunction with all the things that (owner) Shad (Khan) has already invested in, those will continue to pay dividends for us, but we can't snap our fingers and get Lot J open tomorrow," Lamping said.

"So we're waiting to go from where we are now, which is Lot J just a vision, to it actually being open. We need to be looking for those opportunities to supplement our revenue situation and we believe that London fits that bill." The Jaguars have played one game in London every year since 2013.

"We've also been honest about the importance of what playing games in London means to the vitality of the Jaguars as a franchise, and what a vibrant downtown means not only for the Jaguars, but for everyone who calls Jacksonville their home or maybe is thinking about coming here to live, raise a family, start a business or just spend more time here," Khan said. "I believe in what's possible for Jacksonville and am going to do whatever it takes to help the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville to reach its full potential. What we plan for the 2020 season and maybe a bit longer is all about believing in what Jacksonville can ultimately become, all while continuing to further grow and develop partnerships and a fan following in London and throughout the UK that have turned out to be pretty remarkable.

"This isn't about next season or the next few seasons in Jacksonville, but really about the next 10 years, 25 years and beyond." --Field Level Media

