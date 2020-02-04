Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaguars to play two games in London to boost revenue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:11 IST
Jaguars to play two games in London to boost revenue

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday. Dates and opponents will be announced in April when the league reveals the schedule.

Jacksonville's potential opponents for those home games include the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. The Jaguars confirmed that their scheduled home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars will receive additional revenue with two games in London, with that factor serving as the right course of action for the club in the eyes of team president Mark Lamping. The Jaguars are spearheading a proposed $700 million entertainment district development around TIAA Bank Field that would result in additional revenue. "We know that Lot J (the name for the proposed entertainment district), in conjunction with all the things that (owner) Shad (Khan) has already invested in, those will continue to pay dividends for us, but we can't snap our fingers and get Lot J open tomorrow," Lamping said.

"So we're waiting to go from where we are now, which is Lot J just a vision, to it actually being open. We need to be looking for those opportunities to supplement our revenue situation and we believe that London fits that bill." The Jaguars have played one game in London every year since 2013.

"We've also been honest about the importance of what playing games in London means to the vitality of the Jaguars as a franchise, and what a vibrant downtown means not only for the Jaguars, but for everyone who calls Jacksonville their home or maybe is thinking about coming here to live, raise a family, start a business or just spend more time here," Khan said. "I believe in what's possible for Jacksonville and am going to do whatever it takes to help the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville to reach its full potential. What we plan for the 2020 season and maybe a bit longer is all about believing in what Jacksonville can ultimately become, all while continuing to further grow and develop partnerships and a fan following in London and throughout the UK that have turned out to be pretty remarkable.

"This isn't about next season or the next few seasons in Jacksonville, but really about the next 10 years, 25 years and beyond." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the countrys secu...

Cricket-Dazzling De Kock helps S Africa ease to victory against England

Captain Quinton de Kock smashed a sparkling century as South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory against world champions England in the opening One-Day International at Newlands on Tuesday. After being put into bat England overcome a top...

Tiffany shareholders approve USD 16.2-bn bid by France's LVMH

Paris, Feb 4 AFP The shareholders of US jewellery company Tiffany gave the green light Tuesday for its acquisition by luxury behemoth LVHM for a sum of USD 16.2 billion, setting the French firm up to become a power player in fine gems at a ...

Soccer-Three Fiorentina directors fined for insulting ref after match

Three Fiorentina directors, including former Italy midfielder Giancarlo Antognoni, have been fined for insulting the referee after their teams 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Antognoni was fined 25,000 euros 27,600 for having y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020