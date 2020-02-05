Maple Leafs G Andersen day-to-day with neck injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is considered day-to-day with a neck injury, coach Sheldon Keefe announced Tuesday. Andersen did not practice on Tuesday and will not accompany the team when it visits the New York Rangers for Wednesday's game at Madison Square Garden.

The 30-year-old Dane was injured following a collision with Florida forward Frank Vatrano with 1:36 remaining in the first period of Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers. Andersen was able to finish the period before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson, who will get the nod on Wednesday. Andersen owns a 24-9-6 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout in 42 starts this season. His win total is two shy of the league lead, held by reigning Vezina Trophy recipient Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Kaskisuo, 26, allowed six goals on 38 shots in a 6-1 setback to Pittsburgh in his NHL debut on Nov. 16. Kaskisuo sports a 12-7-2 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 23 AHL games this season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.