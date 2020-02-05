Panthers sign RB Bonnafon to one-year extension

The Carolina Panthers signed running back Reggie Bonnafon to a one-year extension on Tuesday. Bonnafon, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent, backed up All-Pro Christian McCaffrey this past season.

He finished with 16 carries for 116 yards and scored his lone career touchdown on a 59-yard run against Jacksonville in Week 5. He also posted six catches for 57 yards. Undrafted out of Louisville, Bonnafon spent his 2018 rookie season on the practice squad.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.