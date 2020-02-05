Report: Giants agree to deal with INF Flores

The San Francisco Giants have reached an agreement with infielder Wilmer Flores on a multiyear deal, ESPN reported Tuesday. Flores, 28, spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and batted .317 with nine homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games.

The Diamondbacks declined a $6 million option for 2020 with Flores and paid a $500,000 buyout. Flores played his first five-plus major league seasons with the New York Mets, belting a career-best 18 homers in 2017.

Flores has a .268 career average overall with 77 homers and 290 RBIs in 670 games. Last season, Flores started 56 games as a second baseman and four as a first baseman. He also can play shortstop and third base.

