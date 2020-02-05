Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Duplants narrowly misses pole vault world record

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 05:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 04:54 IST
Athletics-Duplants narrowly misses pole vault world record
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis narrowly missed setting a world record but still cleared a season leading 6.00 meters to win the pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Dusseldorf on Tuesday. The American-born Swede was bidding for a world record 6.17 meters when he brushed off the bar with his arm during his second attempt at the height. Had Duplantis succeeded, he would have topped Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's 6.16m set in Ukraine on Feb. 15, 2014.

"I thought it was possible," Duplantis said of the record attempt at his opening indoor meeting. "You don't think that everything's going to be put together in your first meet just because you're physically fit. But it came together. It came together nicely. " World champion Sam Kendricks finished second at 5.80m.

Five other season leads were set at the German meeting. Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen took the men's 1,500 in 3:36.32, while Beatrice Chepkoech, the 3,000m steeplechase record holder, won the women's 1,500 in a Kenyan indoor record 4:02.09.

In a fast 3,000m race, Ethiopian Selemon Barega powered past Kenya's Bethwell Birgen on the final straight to win in 7:35.71. Ethiopian Getnet Wale beat out Birgen for second. Infield events, Croatia's Filip Mihaljevic claimed the shot put in a national record 21.52m and Germany's Neele Eckhart won the women's triple jump at 14.17m.

Next stop on the tour is Torun, Poland, on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan

Britains Foreign Office said late on Tuesday that it will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave Chinas Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.The Foreign Off...

Sports News Roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs; Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat LeafsMike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers o...

Flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians leaves virus-hit Wuhan

A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific countries who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later on Wednesday, authorities said. Governments around the world h...

Mets sale to billionaire Cohen reportedly in trouble

An anticipated buyout of New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon by billionaire Steve Cohen is on life support, according to the New York Post. The Post reported Tuesday that sources confirmed hedge fund manager Cohen is ending negotiations to purc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020