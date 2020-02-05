Left Menu
Reports: Braves agree to minor league deal with 1B Alonso

  Reuters
  • |
  Atlanta
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 06:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 06:57 IST
The Atlanta Braves and veteran first baseman Yonder Alonso have agreed to a minor league deal, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Alonso is expected to receive an invitation to spring training.

Alonso, who turns 33 in April, struggled last season when he batted .199 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs while splitting time between the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies. Alonso played in 67 games with the White Sox -- batting just .178 -- before being released on July 3. He was picked up by Colorado a week later.

Overall, Alonso has a .259 average with 100 homers and 426 RBIs in 1,072 games since reaching the majors with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010. He spent parts of two seasons with the Reds and has also played for the San Diego Padres (2012-15), Oakland Athletics (2016-17), Seattle Mariners (2017) and Cleveland Indians (2018). Alonso was an All-Star in 2017, when he hit a career-best 28 homers. He belted 22 homers for Oakland before being traded to Seattle in early August.

