Left Menu
Development News Edition

Howard returns to Slam Dunk event at NBA All-Star Game

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 07:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 07:34 IST
Howard returns to Slam Dunk event at NBA All-Star Game
Image Credit: Flickr

Former Slam Dunk Contest champion Dwight Howard, NBA All-Stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are highlight entrants into the All-Star Saturday Night festivities announced by the league. The 35th Slam Dunk event, 34th 3-Point Contest and 17th NBA Skills Challenge will top festivities on February 15 in Chicago on the eve of the 69th NBA All-Star Game.

Eight-time All-Star Howard, who returns to the contest after 11 years, won the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk crown with a series of innovative dunks that included donning a Superman cape for one slam jam spectacle. The 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers center, who helped the US team capture 2008 Olympic gold at Beijing, will compete against Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton and former dunk contest runners-up Aaron Gordon of Orlando from 2016 and Derrick Jones Jr. of Miami from 2017.

The last time the Slam Dunk event took place in Chicago was in 1988, when hometown star Michael Jordan won his second title in a row in a dazzling display that edged out Atlanta's Dominique Wilkins. Defending champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets will try to become the first back-to-back 3-Point Contest winner since Jason Kapono in 2007-2008.

He will be challenged by Portland's Lillard and Atlanta's Young, who will test their skills from beyond the arc before playing in the All-Star showdown the next night. Five-time All-Star Lillard ranks third in NBA, scoring at 29.8 points a game and second in 3-point hoops with 192, while Young -- fifth in league scoring at 29.2 points a game -- has made 156 3-pointers in 46 games after making the same number over 81 games last season.

The field for the two-round, timed shooting competition also includes Washington's Latvian forward Davis Bertans, Charlotte's Devonte Graham, Chicago's Zach LaVine, Sacramento's Buddy Hield and Miami's Duncan Robinson. Cameroonian playmaker Siakam of the defending champion Toronto Raptors is among five All-Stars in the Skills Challenge, an obstacle-course competition testing agility, passing, dribbling and 3-point accuracy.

Other All-Stars in the event include defending Skills Challenge champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton. Also in the field are past champions Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets and Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons.

Beverley, the 2015 winner, is a Chicago native, as is Rose, who won in 2009 as an NBA rookie and later became the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player while competing for Chicago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to ...

Reports: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night. Outfielder Alex Verdugo would head to Boston in the deal that also reportedly would include th...

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confid...

Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to sustainable peace in the Middle East, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only furthers radicalization across the region.Antnio Guterres told the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020