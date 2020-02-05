Left Menu
Raanta, Coyotes hand Oilers rare shutout loss

  Reuters
  Arizona
  Updated: 05-02-2020 10:22 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 10:19 IST
Conor Garland, Lawson Crouse, and Christian Dvorak scored goals for the Arizona Coyotes, leading them to a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Goaltender Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season, 13th of his career and second-ever against Edmonton, as the Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak while at the same time extending their streak of home games with at least one point to eight. Arizona also moved into a tie with Vegas for third place in the Pacific Division.

Edmonton lost in regulation for just the second time in 10 games and remained in second place in the Pacific. The Oilers totaled 22 goals from their previous four games, including eight in a win over Calgary on Saturday, but on Tuesday were shut out for the first time since Oct. 22. Garland put Taylor Hall's pass through the crease past Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen, giving Arizona a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the second period. It was Garland's team-leading 18th goal of the season.

Hall, a former Oilers star, has 18 points in 20 games with Arizona this season. Thirty seconds later, however, the Coyotes were on the penalty kill. But in the last 30 seconds of that penalty, Crouse blocked a shot by defenseman Oscar Klefbom and hustled to corral the loose puck for a one-on-one chance. His shot deflected off the skate of the Klefbom and into the net for a short-handed goal at 6:58.

The Coyotes were outshot 14-6 in the second period but thwarted two Oilers power plays. Arizona did so without a pair of defensemen, captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jason Demers, both scratched with injuries. Oilers center Leon Draisaitl was held without a point for the first time since Dec. 27, a span of 13 games. The Oilers were shut out for the first time since being blanked in back-to-back games on Oct. 20 and 22.

Dvorak sealed Arizona's win with an empty-net goal with 2:11 to play in the game, his 15th of the season and fourth in six games. Koskinen stopped 24 shots for Edmonton in defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

