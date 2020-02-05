Left Menu
James' 3-pointers lead Lakers' rout of Spurs

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a slow start shooting from the field and cruised to a 129-102 victory Tuesday over the San Antonio Spurs. Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points each, while Kuzma added 12 rebounds, as the Lakers won at home for the first time since the death of former Laker Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Bryn Forbes added 13 for the Spurs, who lost on back-to-back nights in Staples Center after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The Spurs have dropped five of their past seven games. With a 13-point lead through three quarters, the Lakers started the final period with a flourish, scoring 21 points over the opening 3 1/2 minutes. James hit five straight shots -- all 3-pointers -- during that stretch.

The Lakers opened the game by making just one of their first eight shots from the field in their first game since a victory at Sacramento on Saturday but still managed to go 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from the field in the first quarter to take a 21-19 lead. The Lakers pushed their advantage to 51-41 in the first half, holding the Spurs to 36.2 percent shooting, while also holding a 30-17 rebounding advantage.

The Lakers finished with a 58-28 rebounding advantage in the game and their 58.8 percent shooting night was helped by a 24-6 advantage in fast-break points. The Spurs shot 44.0 percent from the field in the game. James, who was named Western Conference player of the month for January earlier on Tuesday, added nine assists. He was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. JaVale McGee scored 14 points, while Dwight Howard had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Dejounte Murray scored 12 points, while Lonnie Walker IV and Marco Belinelli had 11 each for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge was held to seven points on 3 of 10 shooting after entering with 19.0 points per game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

