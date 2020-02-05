Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets quiet Lillard, beat Blazers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:50 IST
Nuggets quiet Lillard, beat Blazers
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, Jamal Murray scored 20 in his return to the lineup after missing 10 games, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99 on Tuesday night. Jerami Grant scored 17, Will Barton added 16 points, and Malik Beasley scored 14 for the Nuggets, who have won all three meetings with Portland this season. Denver won for the third time in four games.

Damian Lillard was held to 21 points, his lowest output since Jan. 9, and CJ McCollum had 20 for Portland. The Trail Blazers had their four-game winning streak snapped. Lillard, who had nine assists in the loss, came into Tuesday averaging 48.8 points and 10.2 assists over his previous six games, was held down by Denver. He shot 8-for-23 from the field and hit just one of his six 3-point attempts. He had made 49 3-pointers over the previous five games.

Gary Trent Jr. added 11 points and Anfernee Simons had 10 for Portland. The Blazers led by four early in the game and by one late in the first quarter, but Denver took control in the final 3:20 of the period. Jokic hit two 3-pointers and Beasley converted a three-point play in a 15-5 run that ended the quarter with the Nuggets leading 37-28.

Denver then dominated the second and third quarters to take a big lead. The lead was 47-34 after Trent sank a layup, but that was the closest the Blazers got the rest of the way. Murray scored four consecutive points, Grant dunked over Lillard and then hit a 3-pointer, and Jokic had two free throws in a 17-4 run to close out the period, giving the Nuggets a 64-38 halftime lead.

McCollum tried to keep Portland in the game in the third, scoring 16 of the team's 36 points, but Denver maintained its advantage. Barton hit consecutive 3-pointers to make it 78-47 with 8:18 left in the period, and Jokic's short jumper gave Denver a 34-point lead.

The Blazers closed the third on an 18-10 run to get within 100-74 but never threatened in the fourth. Murray had been sidelined due to a sprained left ankle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

UPDATE 1-Malawi presidency to appeal court ruling overturning poll result

Malawis presidency on Wednesday said it would appeal a court ruling overturning the election result that returned Peter Mutharika to power, saying that it cannot be allowed to stand.Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalirani said the presidency ...

SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant

Engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Monday announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill having a capacity of three million tonnes per annum at SAILs Rourkela steel plant in Odisha. In a regulatory filing, Larsen Toubro said that its ...

UPDATE 4-Passengers quarantined on virus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020