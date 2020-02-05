Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's ODI side can handle pressure better than T20 team: Taylor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:42 IST
New Zealand's ODI side can handle pressure better than T20 team: Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday said their ODI side can deal with pressure situations a lot better than the Twenty20 side and that precisely is the reason they could knock down a big target in the series-opener here. Taylor scored his 21st hundred as New Zealand beat India by four wickets for a

1-0 lead in the three-match series. "It's always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end we lost a couple of wickets," Taylor said at the post match press conference.

"But at the same time, the last game was our world cup final and a lot of the guys have played in pressure situations. They are a lot more experienced than the T20 side. So that showed, but it is only one game and lots to go in this series. It is nice to get that monkey off the back," he said. India had set a tall 347 for 4, courtesy Shreyas Iyer's maiden hundred and KL Rahul’s blitzkrieg but Taylor’s partnership with Tom Latham set them on course for victory.

Taylor said the dimensions of the ground helped out, but the New Zealand batsmen all contributed to the successful chase. "That's the tough thing about playing on some of these grounds in New Zealand, not knowing what a par total is at any time. Whether at the MCG, or here or anywhere else, you always give yourself a chance. At the same time if you lose two early wickets it was going to be a tough chase.

"I think there were some great contributions through out the whole order. Even the bowling lineup did well as India looked like they could get 360-370 at one stage. So we just managed to keep it under 350 and it was a psychological mark I guess. The team has to bat well to get that and we did that today," he said. "I had a lot of help out there. Henry Nicholls and Guptill the way they started, Tom Latham coming at five and starting that way wasn’t easy. What made that chase easier for us was the left-right combination. We knew there was one short boundary and we could use that to our advantage," he added.

Taylor and Latham set a hectic pace, taking advantage of India's lack of penetration in the middle overs. The duo attacked and put pressure on the fielding as well as the bowling, and the run-rate climbed. Taylor said he was determined to finish the game after the tie here during the T20I.

"It's not about going there and smacking every single ball but playing good shots. Trying to have those big overs every now and then, soaking up when they did bowl well. They put us under a lot of pressure and obviously when you have worldclass line up like Bumrah and Kuldeep, you respect that and take into consideration when attacking different bowlers. Some days it comes off, like today, and some days it doesn't," he said. "Today Shami bowled exactly the same ball and I inside edged down to fine leg or the keeper. Small margins, it could have been two different results but that is cricket. I guess that's why we love the game. Just little things – it went our way today and didn't in the T20s," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC to axe senior managers in strategy shift - sources

HSBC is set to unveil a new round of job cuts targeting senior international managers and reduce its presence in some smaller markets as part of a wider strategy overhaul, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The changes are ex...

Entire product lineup to be BS VI compliant by Mar-end: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India SMI on Wednesday said its entire lineup of two-wheelers will be BS-VI compliant by the end of March. The company also sought reduction in GST levy on two-wheelers, and said the governments vehicle scrappage policy sh...

Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River

Thailand has scrapped a Chinese-led project to blast rapids on the Mekong River that had been opposed by local people and environmental groups, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.China initiated a plan to dredge the Mekong River in ...

JKNPP says will hold protests in Delhi over domicile issue

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the issue of domicile law for the erstwhile state and said it will hold anti-government demonstrations on the issue in Delhi soon. We will hold anti-governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020