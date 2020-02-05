Joining Manchester United is 'dream come true' for Odion Ighalo

Manchester United's new member Odion Ighalo is exhilarated over joining the club and said it is a dream come true for him. "I'm very happy. First, I want to say thank God for making this happen and it's just like a dream come true for me because I know many people used to say when they join a team, they say that they dream of playing for that team. Mine was not the case," the club's official website quoted Ighalo.

The Nigerian player said people from his country love Manchester United. "People support Man United a lot back there in Nigeria, so I developed that love, because all of my siblings, they are Man United fans. I never thought this was going to happen, but dreams do come true, so I'm very happy to be here and this is going to be a big and good challenge for me in my career," he said.

Manchester United are currently placed on the seventh spot in Premier League and Ighalo wants to contribute as much as he can to help the club improve. "My ambition is to work hard with the team and make sure we finish well in the season and above where we are today, because I saw the table yesterday and I know Man United is a big team, they are there at the top and now things are not going the way they should go. So my aim to contribute my own quarter to the team and make sure we finish good in the position," Ighalo said. (ANI)

