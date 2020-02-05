Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Nepal's first home ODI ends in defeat as Oman win by 18 runs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:39 IST
Cricket-Nepal's first home ODI ends in defeat as Oman win by 18 runs

Thousands of fans turned up to watch Nepal play their first ever official one-day international (ODI) on home soil in Kathmandu on Wednesday but Oman spoiled the party as they won by 18 runs. It was the first of six matches in a tri-series that also includes the United States at the Kirtipur Cricket Ground, which was packed on a special day for the Himalayan nation.

Put into bat by Nepal, Oman scored 197 for nine in their 50 overs, with middle order batsman Mohammad Nadeem anchoring the innings and finishing with a patient 69 not out off 96 balls. Nepal were all out for 179 despite late heroics by Sandeep Lamichhane after Sharad Vesawkar scored 55 at the top of the order. Lamichhane's cameo had the fans on their feet as he hit three boundaries and a six before falling for 28 off 27 balls.

Nepal's 29-year-old captain and batsman Gyanendra Malla had spoken about what a proud moment it would be for his country to host an ODI recognised by the International Cricket Council. "When we started playing cricket, everybody wanted to get ODI status and get big cricket over here," Malla had told ESPNcricinfo https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/28626756/have-dream-play-test-cricket-nepal-sandeep-lamichhane earlier this week.

"Finally, one-dayers are here in Kathmandu, one of my favourite venues. The first ODI home series, that's one of the proudest moments for me as a captain." Lamichhane, the first Nepalese picked up at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2018 when he signed for the Delhi Capitals, hopes they will one day play test cricket.

"I have a dream to play test cricket for Nepal and every little contribution from my side will go for Nepal cricket," the 19-year-old had said. "Till the day of retirement of my cricket career, I would like to play test cricket for Nepal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wales call up Lake and Basham to Six Nations squad

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has added hooker Dewi Lake and flank Taine Basham to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturdays clash with Ireland in Dublin. The uncapped pair have been training with the group in the last few weeks, but have now offi...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Wednesday following a strong monthly domestic private jobs data and on reports of treatments to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.10 points, or 0.84, at th...

Finnish government to grant Terrafame permit to mine uranium -govt source

The Finnish government will on Thursday give the green light for Terrafame to start mining and refining uranium at an existing mine in eastern Finland, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The permit will allow Terrafame, which is ...

Burqa-clad woman, identified as YouTuber Gunja Kapoor, detained at Shaheen Bagh

A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhis Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking too many questions, police said. The woman was identified as Gunja Kapoor, they said.Kapoor describes herself as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020