Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakhi bags gold with a lift of 210kg

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:37 IST
Rakhi bags gold with a lift of 210kg

Indian lifter Rakhi Halder was way short of her personal best but she still managed to clinch the 64kg gold in the 72nd Men's and 35th Senior Women's National Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday. Ranked 19th in the Olympic qualifiers list, Rakhi lifted 93 kg in snatch and 117 kg in clean and jerk on way to her gold medal with a total of 210kg, still 10kg ahead of her nearest rival Harjinder Kaul of Chandigarh.

The Bengal lifter, a Railways employee, had produced a personal best of 218 kg (95kg in snatch + 123 kg in clean and jerk) at the Qatar International Cup last year where she won the bronze medal. At the Commonwealth Championship in June 2019, Rakhi had clinched the gold with a total lift of 214-kg (94+120).

Results: Men's 81kg: Papul Changmai (SSCB) (145+172=317); Amarjit Guru (RSPB) (137+172=309); U Sivaprakash (Puducherry) (136+171=307).

Men's 89kg: Sambo Lapung (SSCB) (145+188=333); RV Rahul (RSPB) (144+179=323); Ram Karan Prajapati (Uttarakhand) (138+176=314). Women's 64kg: Rakhi Halder (RSPB) (93+117=210); Harjinder Kaur (Chandigarh) (90+110=200); K Roshilata Devi (Manipur) (80+107=187).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

3 persons rescued from blazing residential building in Mumbai

Firefighters on Wednesday rescued three persons from a multistorey residential building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill, where a fire broke out on its fifth-floor early this morning. Twelve fire fighting vehicles have been deployed to ...

UPDATE 2-'Wounds that divide': Senate set to end Trump impeachment drama with acquittal

The impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since September will come to an end on Wednesday with Donald Trumps expected acquittal in the U.S. Senate, with the Republican president pivoting toward winning re-election in November. The...

US Ambassador opens shea butter processing center for women producers

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan inaugurated a shea butter processing facility and warehouse for the Tiyumtaba Womens Shea Cooperative of Sorogu, located in the Sagnerigu Municipality in the Northern Re...

Soccer-Some countries not implementing VAR properly - FIFA chief

The Video Assistant Referee VAR system is not being used properly in all countries and while final decisions should always be taken by the on-pitch referee this has not been the case, FIFA president Gianno Infantino said on Wednesday. Its i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020