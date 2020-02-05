Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katsumi header gets Chennai City back to winning ways

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:09 IST
Katsumi header gets Chennai City back to winning ways

Defending Champions Chennai City FC returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Indian Arrows in an I League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. Katsumi Yusa struck the match-winning goal in the 49th minute, ending a winl-less run for the Southerners.

Buoyed by a passionate home crowd, the Champions were carrying the weight of huge expectations on their shoulders and with the prospect of three home defeats on the trot looming large, a response was inevitable. The hosts pressed hard right from kick-off, and were clearly dominant in the opening stages. Chances were in abundance but the redemption story needed goals, the first glance of which arrived in the 25th minute.

Fito Miranda’s left-footed curler was spilt by Arrows keeper Biaka Jongte and with a flurry of orange shirts pouncing onto the pieces, Akash Mishra’s timely clearance bailed out the visitors for the time being. Venkatesh's side had a golden opportunity just two minutes later when a delightful through ball from Vikram Partap Singh put Nikhil Raj through on goal but Chennai custodian Nauzet Santana did well to come off his line and avert the danger.

Just seconds before the half-time whistle, Katsumi Yusa forced Harpreet Singh into losing possession inside his box and with the goal gaping, squared it off to Fito Miranda on his left, who had an empty net in front but mistimed his attempt as the ball went begging. Chennai weren't ready to rue missed chances, and in the 49th minute, found the goal they had been so desperate for. Half-time substitute Jishnu Balakrishnan’s immaculate cross found Katsumi in the box, who headed towards goal but agonisingly struck the crossbar.

The ricochet fell straight back to him and the veteran made no mistake with the second bite of the cherry. Despite Chennai’s overall dominance, their lead was slender which prompted coach Venkatesh into introducing Rohit Danu midway through the second half and going all-out attack.

Ayush Adhikari's delightful delivery found Vikram Partap, and the skipper chested it down beautifully to put himself through but Nauzet Santana was alert, playing a ‘sweeper-keeper’ and rushing off his line. With the angle being closed down, Vikram pulled his trigger early and tried lobbying the Spaniard, but got the elevation wrong as it landed safely on top of the net.

Rohit Danu created another glorious chance in the 77th minute, with some neat footwork down the right and with a sudden burst of pace, cut his marker off and squared it to his left for Vikram who made a total hash of it. Chennai held on to that solitary goal advantage to get back to winning ways, which will serve as a huge sense of relief for Akbar Nawas’ men.

They have now moved up a place to eighth, with 11 points while the Arrows will need to go back to the drawing board and reassess their strategies before they travel to Imphal for the face-off with Neroca on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Global investors looking towards India, but being put off by atmosphere of hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that factories in China are being closed and the global investors are keen to invest in India, but they are being put off by environment of hatred and violence prevailing in the country. Eve...

World Bank chief economist announces resignation

Washington, Feb 5 AFP World Bank chief economist Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg on Wednesday announced she will be leaving the institution, according to a letter sent to colleagues and obtained by AFP. Calling it a difficult decision, Goldberg...

Major Airline Selects Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software

A leading airline and travel company known for innovative customer experience has recently selected Bright Pattern Contact Center software powered by AI for its omnichannel contact center platform. With nearly 40 years of experience in lei...

Odisha gets Rs 4,373 cr for Railways

The total outlay for East Coast Railway in the Railway Budget 2020 is Rs 5,865 crore out of which total outlay for projects in Odisha is Rs 4373 crore.This year Odisha got Rs 220 crore less in comparison to last year. In last years budget, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020