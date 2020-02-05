Soccer-African Champions League draw
The draw for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, which was made in Cairo on Wednesday: Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) Zamalek (Egypt) v Esperance (Tunisia)
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) The first-leg matches will be played on Feb. 28 and 29 with the return legs one week later. The team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg. (Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Cairo
- Mamelodi Sundowns
- Al Ahly
- South Africa
- Etoile Sahel
ALSO READ
Cabinet nod to MoUs with Tunisia, Papua New Guinea on electoral management
India and Tunisia focus on expanding bilateral economic ties, to work closely in multilateral forums
Egypt: PM, Cultural Minister inaugurate 51st edition of Cairo International Book Fair
Tunisia's designated PM makes employment, services the priority
Egypt court backs niqab ban on Cairo University staff