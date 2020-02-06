Left Menu
Report: Eagles to add former Broncos OC Scangarello

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:21 IST
  06-02-2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to add former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to their coaching staff, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. Pelissero reported that head coach Doug Pederson is expected to retain play-calling duties despite the addition of Scangarello.

Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, the brother of Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, is expected to add passing game coordinator to his title, per Pelissero. Philadelphia is not expected to hire an offensive coordinator to replace Mike Groh, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Eagles fired Groh four days after the team's NFC wild-card defeat at home against the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which Philadelphia suffered the loss of starting quarterback Carson Wentz and scored only three field goals.

The Eagles ranked 14th in total offense (360.8 totals yards per game) in 2019 and 12th in scoring (24.1 points). Scangarello served as the Broncos' offensive coordinator in 2019. The 47-year-old spent the previous two seasons as quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos.

--Field Level Media

