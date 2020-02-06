Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks have score to settle with 'soft' Sixers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 04:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 03:48 IST
Bucks have score to settle with 'soft' Sixers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Milwaukee Bucks have run roughshod through their schedule to become the eighth team in NBA history to collect 43 wins in their first 50 games. For all their considerable success, the league-leading Bucks find themselves with the rare opportunity to avenge one of their blemishes on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held significantly below his team-leading 30.2 points per game average as Milwaukee dropped a 121-109 setback in Philadelphia in the marquee Christmas Day showdown. The reigning NBA MVP shot a season-worst 29.6 percent from the field (8 of 27) and misfired on all seven 3-point attempts during his 18-point performance. Antetokounmpo quickly regained his footing to continue his stellar season and enters Thursday's tilt with four consecutive games of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. He recorded 34, 17 and six, respectively, as the Bucks posted their 16th win in 18 games since Christmas with a 120-108 victory over rookie Zion Williamson and New Orleans on Tuesday.

"I love it," Antetokounmpo told reporters of the physical Williamson. "This year I haven't had a lot of opportunities to do that. I'm more like the guy that is behind the defense and trying to be active, trying to go block a shot late or try to go rebound, but I take pride in that. Whenever I get an opportunity to guard a guy one-on-one, I like it." Khris Middleton, who chipped in 20 points against the Pelicans, had 31 on a 12-of-21 shooting performance in the first meeting with Philadelphia.

"They beat us," the 28-year-old Middleton said of the loss to the 76ers. "As a player, as a competitor, you never want to lose one game, (let alone) lose two times in a row to a team." While Milwaukee is a robust 23-3 at home this season, Philadelphia has dropped 10 of its last 12 road contests -- including each of its first three on this four-game trek -- to fall to a dismal 9-18 away from home.

"We were soft," All-Star forward Ben Simmons said after the 76ers surrendered 81 second-half points in a 137-106 shellacking by Miami on Monday. "The physicality side of things, we gotta step that up. That comes with experience, also just comes with personality. Don't get bullied. Fight over screens, get through screens. If you gotta knock somebody over, knock 'em over. If you gotta hit somebody in the face and knock 'em down so they don't score, hit 'em in the face."

Joel Embiid answered a 1-for-11 shooting performance in Philadelphia's 116-95 setback in Boston on Saturday by making 9 of 14 shots two nights later to fuel his 29-point performance. Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds in the Christmas Day showdown, however, Philadelphia has limped to an 8-10 record since that game.

"To see the team spirit, which is usually high in practice and off the court, not translate to the court is obviously a concern," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "The attitude of the group does not point to what ended up happening in the game, which normally is not the case."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus -state media

Syrian air defenses intercepted hostile targets over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday.The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. ...

ANALYSIS-In Trump's impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end

When it was over, the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump produced 135 days of partisan rancor, 17 witness accounts, more than 28,000 pages of documents and testimony, and one big loose end.The impeachment inquiry provided a remarkab...

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020